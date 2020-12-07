COVID-19 outbreak declared at Walmart in Trenton

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Walmart in Trenton.

According to Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the medical officer of health, HPEPH has confirmed four cases of the coronavirus at the business.

HPEPH is working together with Walmart Trenton to identify contacts of these positive cases. All high-risk contacts related to this outbreak will be instructed by HPEPH to self-isolate immediately and to get tested. High-risk contacts are required to remain in isolation for a minimum of 14 days after their exposure, regardless of test results.

At the recommendation of HPEPH, Walmart Trenton has advised all staff with potential workplace exposure to the positive cases to remain at home until HPEPH completes the case investigation and contact tracing process.

In addition to existing infection control measures Walmart Trenton has in place, it completed deep cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces before opening Monday and an infection prevention and control inspection is being conducted by HPEPH.

While the risk of transmission to customers is relatively low, individuals who shopped at Walmart Trenton on Nov. 28 or 29, or Dec. 1, 2 or 3 are encouraged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Staff who worked at the facility but were not identified as high-risk contacts are instructed to monitor for symptoms as well. These individuals are not required to isolate unless they are otherwise instructed to do so by HPEPH.

Any individuals who develop symptoms are advised to book an appointment at an assessment centre and get tested.