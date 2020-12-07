Positive COVID-19 cases identified at 4 schools in Middlesex-London

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at four schools in the region.

There are three cases within the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB): one at Westmount Public School, another at C.C. Carrothers Public School and a third at Westminster Secondary School.

Read more: Coronavirus cases reported at 5 schools in London and Middlesex

In all three cases, staff, parents and guardians of each school community were immediately notified of the case and those who are considered to be close contacts will be contacted by the health unit and asked to quarantine for 14 days, the TVDSB said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All three schools remain open and school buses will continue to operate, the school board said.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a positive case of the coronavirus was also identified at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (STA) in London.

According to the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), all members of the STA community have been notified of the case. The board said the school will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

The MLHU will reach out to those identified as close contacts. If you are not contacted, then you are not at risk, LDCSB said.

The four new school cases come just two days after positive COVID-19 cases were identified at five other schools in the region.