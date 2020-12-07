Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Positive COVID-19 cases identified at 4 schools in Middlesex-London

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted December 7, 2020 9:13 am
The Middlesex London Health Unit has identified positive cases of COVID-19 at four schools in the London region.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at four schools in the region.

There are three cases within the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB): one at Westmount Public School, another at C.C. Carrothers Public School and a third at Westminster Secondary School.

Read more: Coronavirus cases reported at 5 schools in London and Middlesex

In all three cases, staff, parents and guardians of each school community were immediately notified of the case and those who are considered to be close contacts will be contacted by the health unit and asked to quarantine for 14 days, the TVDSB said.

All three schools remain open and school buses will continue to operate, the school board said.

Meanwhile, a positive case of the coronavirus was also identified at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (STA) in London.

Read more: Bar owners feel frustrated, ‘picked-on’ as London and Middlesex enters orange-tier

According to the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), all members of the STA community have been notified of the case. The board said the school will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

The MLHU will reach out to those identified as close contacts. If you are not contacted, then you are not at risk, LDCSB said.

The four new school cases come just two days after positive COVID-19 cases were identified at five other schools in the region.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SchoolTVDSBlondon district catholic school boardLDCSBmiddlesex londonWestmount Public SchoolC.C. Carrothers public schoolwestminster secondary schoolMiddlesex-London school cases COVID-19St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary SchoolThames Vallet District School Board
