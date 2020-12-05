Coronavirus cases reported at 5 schools in London and Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s London and Middlesex region is seeing eight new cases of the coronavirus linked to five elementary and secondary schools.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) reported seven COVID-19 cases on Friday at four different schools.

TVDSB says the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported one case at Ryerson Public School, three cases at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and two cases at Ashley Oaks Public School.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) also reported one case at Glendale High School.

Meanwhile, the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) said Saturday that the MLHU reported a case of COVID-19 at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School.

All of the schools will remain open and school buses will continue to operate, according to the school boards.

As of Friday, positive cases associated with schools remained active at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School (one case), London Central Secondary School (one case), St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School (two cases), Stoney Creek Public School (one case) and Westminster Secondary School (one case).

