Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton homicide investigators still searching for Jeff Johnson’s killer

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 7, 2020 8:34 am
Hamilton police continue to investigate the shooting death of Jeff Johnson.
Hamilton police continue to investigate the shooting death of Jeff Johnson. Hamilton police

One year after a man was fatally shot outside his home, Hamilton police are still looking for his killer.

Jeff Johnson was gunned down the morning of Dec. 6, 2019, steps away from his home on West 4th Street.

Homicide investigators say they still don’t know why Johnson was killed, but say the person or people responsible had conducted surveillance on him and used a vehicle similar to a 2016 Honda Accord.

Read more: Hamilton councillor apologizes for ‘mischaracterizing’ actions of police officers

Detectives say they have conducted an extensive background check on Johnson and have not found a motive for his killing, and believe he was the wrong target.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

He left behind a wife and four children.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton homicideHamilton murderJeff JohnsonWest 4th StreetJeff Johnson homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers