Hamilton homicide investigators still searching for Jeff Johnson’s killer

Send this page to someone via email

One year after a man was fatally shot outside his home, Hamilton police are still looking for his killer.

Jeff Johnson was gunned down the morning of Dec. 6, 2019, steps away from his home on West 4th Street.

Homicide investigators say they still don’t know why Johnson was killed, but say the person or people responsible had conducted surveillance on him and used a vehicle similar to a 2016 Honda Accord.

Detectives say they have conducted an extensive background check on Johnson and have not found a motive for his killing, and believe he was the wrong target.

It's been a year since Jeff Johnson was killed in front of his #HamOnt home. Hamilton Police still don't know who killed Jeff. Someone knows something and his family deserves answers. Help solve this case. Call 905-546-4067 or Crime Stoppers. Read More: https://t.co/EXPOMzzFJq — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

He left behind a wife and four children.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.