Regina server makes thousands in tips, donates it all to local charity

It’s not too late to add another good news story to 2020.

As of this past week, a Regina charity that provides free meals, child care and shelter is $5,500 richer, and it’s all thanks to the hard work of one local server.

“I decided that with COVID-19, we need to support our community,” said Lindsay Patton, a Rouleau resident who serves at the Acre 21 Boston Pizza. “I think a lot of people are struggling financially, so it’s been really important to me personally to help in any way I can.”

Upon hearing about Patton's plan, Boston Pizza stepped up with a donation of their own.

In an act of kindness, Patton decided earlier this year to donate all of the tip money she earned in October to an organization she has previously volunteered with, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

As it turns out, Patton is pretty good at her job.

In October alone she made $2,750 in tips at work, and when Boston Pizza’s corporate team caught wind of Patton’s endeavour, it decided to match the donation.

“Souls Harbour was really excited to get the money. Their costs have increased with COVID. The delivery method for their meals has changed so their costs went up,” Patton said. “This money will go a long ways for them.”

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Regina.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission Regina serves over 200 meals a day in addition to helping provide child care services, affordable housing, emergency shelter and more.

“The challenges around COVID can be discouraging but Lindsay wanted to do something encouraging,” the non-profit said in a Facebook post.

“We are so grateful for this generous donation.”