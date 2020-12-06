Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Sunday fire heavily damages Edmonton’s Why Not Cafe and Bar on 109 Street

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 7:11 pm
A shot of the Why Not Cafe and Bar following a fire on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2020.
A shot of the Why Not Cafe and Bar following a fire on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2020. Instagram / whynotyeg

An Edmonton restaurant was heavily damaged Sunday following an early-morning fire.

The owner of Why Not Cafe and Bar on 109 Street shared images of the damage on Instagram.

“Woke up this morning to news that I had lost my restaurant to a fire,” Chef Levi Biddlecombe said.

“Today was our third anniversary of opening our doors,” he said. “I’ve put everything I have into Why Not for the past three years, and I’m not done. The coming days will be full of planning what I’m going to do next, nothing will stop me from cooking in this city.”

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Fire Services said they were called just before 7 a.m., and flames were spotted coming from the roof of the business at 109 Street and 85 Avenue.

The blaze was declared under control at 8:37 a.m.

No one was injured, but investigators are looking into the cause.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesWhy Not Café And BarWhy Not Cafe109 street fireedmonton 109 street fireedmonton fire 109 streetwhy not cafe fire
