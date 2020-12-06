Man found dead near Vancouver’s Strathcona Park homeless camp

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was found dead in Strathcona Park on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed the body was found on the athletic track at the park around 11 a.m.

Investigators would not speculate whether the death was considered suspicious.

“It is still early in the investigation and so we don’t know the cause of death,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

More to come…

