Crime

Man found dead near Vancouver’s Strathcona Park homeless camp

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 5:52 pm
Police say a man was found dead on the athletic track at Strathcona Park on Sunday.
Vancouver police are investigating after a man was found dead in Strathcona Park on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed the body was found on the athletic track at the park around 11 a.m.

Read more: Man stabbed inside tent in Strathcona Park but was only found 8 hours later: police

Investigators would not speculate whether the death was considered suspicious.

“It is still early in the investigation and so we don’t know the cause of death,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Latest victim of Strathcona Park attack speaks out' Latest victim of Strathcona Park attack speaks out
Latest victim of Strathcona Park attack speaks out – Oct 28, 2020

 

