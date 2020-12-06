Increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Meadow Lake, Sask. business

People who visited a VLT gaming room at a Meadow Lake, Sask., business may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at Garfunkel’s Gourmet Grill (VLT room only), 702 Ninth St. W.

The SHA said anyone who was in the VLT room on the dates and times in question must immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the last date they were at the location:

Nov. 27: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 30: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 2: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Health officials said anyone who develops symptoms should contact HealthLine 811, their doctor or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.

The SHA said it releases information on possible COVID-19 exposures if it determines there is an increased risk to the public.

The health authority said the release of the information is not a commentary on the business and that reasonable efforts are made to notify the business before it is made public.

