2 suspects sought after man seriously injured in North York shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man has serious injuries after a shooting in North York Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at 7:21 a.m.

Officers said a victim was shot and taken to a trauma centre.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for two male suspects reportedly seen fleeing the area on foot.

One of the suspects was described as being six feet tall with a medium build and was wearing red shoes, while the second individual was described as being five-foot-nine inches tall, 140 pounds and was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Story continues below advertisement

2:43 Security video appears to show police-involved shooting in Toronto’s west end Security video appears to show police-involved shooting in Toronto’s west end