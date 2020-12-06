Menu

Crime

2 suspects sought after man seriously injured in North York shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police were called to the scene at 7:21 a.m. Sunday.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man has serious injuries after a shooting in North York Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at 7:21 a.m.

Officers said a victim was shot and taken to a trauma centre.

Read more: Man reportedly wielding hatchet in west-end Toronto shot by officer, watchdog investigating

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for two male suspects reportedly seen fleeing the area on foot.

One of the suspects was described as being six feet tall with a medium build and was wearing red shoes, while the second individual was described as being five-foot-nine inches tall, 140 pounds and was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

CrimeTorontoGun ViolenceToronto shootingToronto gun violenceNorth YorkNorth York shootingKeele Street and Wilson Avenue
