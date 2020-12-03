Menu

Crime

Man reportedly wielding hatchet in Toronto’s west end shot by officer, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man who reportedly wielding a hachet at a west-end Toronto plaza was shot by an officer.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza at the corner of Twenty Fourth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, near Humber College’s Lakeshore campus, at around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Toronto police said in an update posted on Twitter that there were multiple reports of a man “with a hatchet/axe screaming at people.”

Trending Stories

After the man was located by officers, the service said “it is believed that an officer discharged their firearm.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit invoked its mandate to probe the conduct of the responding officer(s).

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

