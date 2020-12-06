‘SNL’ spoofs Trump legal team’s election challenge with ‘My Pillow guy’ as witness

Saturday Night Live (SNL) took aim at efforts made by U.S. president Donald Trump’s legal team to prove allegations of widespread voter fraud in its latest cold open Saturday, spoofing this week’s legislative hearings between the president’s lawyers and Michigan’s House Oversight Committee.

The cold-open featured SNL cast members Mikey Day and Ego Nwodim as two Michigan legislators presiding over the hearing, as well as Kate McKinnon who reprised her role as Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“It’s my honor and also one of the great horrors of my life to welcome President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani,” said Day’s portrayal of Michigan Oversight Committee Chairman Matt Hall.

McKinnon’s Giuliani said it was great to be a in court room “where I’m not the defendant,” and said he and Trump were going to overturn the “illegal votes” in places like “Georg-ilyvania,” “Pensachussets” and “North DeCanada.”

Day, in response to McKinnon, took a jab at the failure of the legal team’s challenges so far, arguing that the president’s lawsuits have all lost because “zero” evidence has been presented so far.

Taking that as a challenge, McKinnon presented a slate of strange and unusual witnesses to produce evidence, ranging from My Pillow founder Mike Lindell and Nicole Kidman’s character from “The Undoing” to an alien conspiracy theorist.

“Hi, I’m Mike Lindell — inventor of My Pillow. Did you know a “Demoraq” could hide over a million fake ballots in a My Pillow and still get a great nights’ sleep, refreshed and ready to steal the election?” said cast member Beck Bennett’s Lindell in an apparent ad for his product.

Other witnesses included a person who worked with Dominion Voting Systems, played by cast member Cecily Strong as well as an unnamed witness played by Heidi Gardner who claimed she was fed the ballots after the Democrats pulled up a food truck to feed her “ballot sandwiches” and “ballot spaghettis.”

Lastly, the skit included cast members Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson who portrayed what seemed to be two members of a far-right group that plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this year.

“In conclusion, I’d say the defence rests, but we will never rest — not until this election is overturned or I get a full pardon and $10 million dollars in cash,” wrapped up McKinnon’s Giuliani.

“And if you liked what you saw here today, we’re having a press conference right after this at the Ritz-Carlton plumbing and heating supply company right of five-ninety-four between a dirty movie theatre and crematorium.”