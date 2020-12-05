A Winnipeg expert’s advice on how to tell the kids Christmas will be different this year

Send this page to someone via email

There’s never been a better year to form new holiday traditions.

That might be how you tell your kids Christmas will look a bit different this year.

Winnipeg psychologist Dr. Toby Rutner spoke with 680 CJOB Saturday to give some tips on how parents should have the conversation surrounding the holidays.

“We can be realistic with kids, that yeah, this is a different time,” said Rutner.

While it won’t be a typical Christmas, Rutner said the value of connection and being close to people overrides what kind of gifts to get.

Rutner said the COVID-19 has shaken us out of our complacency and realize what’s important.

“Now is the time to reach out to the people around us, even if it’s a wave to the neighbour next door and express a feeling of shared compassion for each other,” said Rutner.

He said it’s up to us to create a positive feeling that’s different than past Christmases, so we can get back to things as they were.

Rutner said this year is an opportunity for us to establish emotional support and different human connections.

In the spirit of doing so, 680 CJOB will be hosting a live show from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Christmas Day with host Clay Young and a slurry of guests.

“We thought it was very important to have a live show Christmas morning so we can stay connected and we will take call from people who are home alone,” Young said. “If they want to wish a loved one, ‘Merry Christmas’, we’re going to give them that opportunity.”