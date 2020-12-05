Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 5

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

St. Lawrence farmers’ market moves back indoors

The St. Lawrence farmers’ market moved back indoors Saturday after a review of the province’s coronavirus framework.

Last weekend, the market moved outside after Toronto was moved into lockdown. However, city officials said after a full review of lockdown restrictions, it was determined that the market is permitted to operate inside.

“The farmers’ market has long been a weekly aspect of the permanent indoor St. Lawrence Market, which is permitted to be open under the regulations as it is essential food retail,” a city statement read.

“This allows the Saturday Farmers’ Market to operate indoors with COVID-19 precautions in place.”

The Saturday Farmers Market will resume full operations this Saturday, December 5 inside the Temporary Market building at 125 The Esplande. South (main) Market building remains open Tuesday-Saturday https://t.co/Yb7gKjWGQh — St. Lawrence Market (@StLawrenceMkt) December 3, 2020

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,859 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

504 were in Toronto

463 were in Peel Region

198 were in York Region

41 were in Durham Region

68 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports record number of new cases

Ontario reported 1,859 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 125,385.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date, ahead of 1,855 on Nov. 27.

Twenty new deaths were also reported on Saturday bringing the provincial death toll to 3,757.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 5 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,270 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by five.

There are currently 107 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is down by five.