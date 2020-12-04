Edmonton salon owner says customer awaiting COVID-19 results came in, later tested positive

The owner of a salon in south Edmonton is speaking out after the careless actions of one of her clients. Amy Glena says a customer who was awaiting COVID-19 test results came in for a hair cut and didn’t let anyone know and two days later, she tested positive.
“On Friday, I had a client cancel because she was feeling unwell,” said Glena, who owns Ponytails + Horseshoes Salon on 109 Street near 84 Avenue.
“She did reschedule for Monday, so I assumed all was good, she did come in.”
But all wasn’t good.
“We keep our doors locked, we take temperatures, but the question I failed to ask was: ‘Are you awaiting the results of a test?'” Glena said.
She says the client did not tell anyone she had symptoms or that she was had been tested for COVID-19 and was waiting for the results.
“I couldn’t really tell… She hid it well,” Glena said.
Two days later, the woman called to say that she tested positive for COVID-19 and that she knowingly went to the salon with symptoms.
Glena immediately called Alberta Health Services and booked a test.
“I went to get a test… I am negative, but I still have to isolate on the off chance that I do develop symptoms and have to test again,” Glena said.
She says the sudden isolation and fear of developing symptoms is all very unexpected and difficult.
“As a solo parent, managing this right now has been ridiculous and I’m not going to lie, I cried my eyes out on Wednesday.”
She wants her story to serve as a warning to others about how the careless actions of one can impact many others.
“If someone could come in and willingly and knowingly do that — put my life, my business, my family, everything at risk — clearly there is a disconnect and a huge lack of respect there,” Glena said.
Glena says she has reported this to AHS in the hopes of preventing any spread.
“I will be isolating until the 15th of December because someone needed a haircut.”
