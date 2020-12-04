Coronavirus: Entire class at Kelowna elementary school told to self-isolate after exposure case

Send this page to someone via email

An entire class at one Central Okanagan school has been told to self-isolate following a potential exposure case.

On Thursday night, Central Okanagan Public Schools announced single exposure cases at three Kelowna schools: Casorso Elementary, Watson Road Elementary and KLO Middle School.

On Friday, the school district gave more information regarding the Casorso exposure, stating a full class is being excluded from school.

“This means that we cannot rule out exposures among classmates and we have directed them to self-isolate,” Central Okanagan Public Schools said in an email.

The school district said each case is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, adding that Interior Health is following up with contact tracing.

“Through the contact tracing process, public health identifies and notifies close contacts who may be at an increased risk, and advise them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” Interior Health told Global News.

“If public health cannot rule out exposures among classmates, the entire class must self-isolate. This is not the first time Interior Health has asked a class to isolate.”

The school district said the safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains its highest priority.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

It also said it reminds people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

