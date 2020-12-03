Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

2:03 More calls for mandatory masks in B.C. schools More calls for mandatory masks in B.C. schools

Fraser Health

Surrey:

Maple Green Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 26

Kirkbride Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 25, 26 and 27

Forsyth Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 26 and 27

Cougar Creek Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 26

Khalsa School (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24

Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 9, 10 and 25, Nov. 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24

Sikh Academy (Fleetwood) – Exposure Nov. 18

Surrey Muslim School – Exposures Nov. 6, 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27

T. E. Scott Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, Nov. 17 to 19, 20, 25

Adams Road Elementary – Exposures Nov. 19, 20

Colebrook Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2, 17, 18, 19

Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 20, 21, Nov. 18, 19, 20

Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27

Hjorth Road Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19

Holly Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14, Oct. 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27

Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposures Sept. 1, 4 and 30, Oct.1, 2, 13 to15, 20 to 22, 27 to 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 12, 16 to 20, 23 to 27

Surrey Traditional – Exposure Nov. 18

Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12 and 13, 19, 20 and 24

M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5, 23 to 25

Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, November 23 to 25

Panorama Park Elementary, Exposure Oct. 14 and 15, Nov. 23 and 24

Chimney Hill Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 11, 13, 18, 19 and 24

W. E. Kinvig Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 19

South Meridian Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 20

Goldstone Park Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 19, 20 and 23

Janice Churchill Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 17

Surrey Christian – Exposures on Nov. 19 and 20

Don Christian Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 19

Green Timbers Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Nov. 9 and 10, 16 to 19

J.T. Brown Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19 to 21

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15 and Oct. 2 and 5, Nov. 10, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24

Newton Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 1, 5, 10, 16 to 20, 23 to 27

École Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 16 to 20, 23, 24 and 25

Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 11, 15 to 18, Oct. 12, 15, 16, 26, 29, November 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13, 16 to 19, 23, 24, 26 and 27

Tamanawis Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 17, 18, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 26, 27, 28, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19 and 20

W.E. Kinvig Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, Nov. 19

Westerman Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 7, Oct. 15 and 16, Nov. 2, 3, 13

Southridge – Exposures Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Nov. 16 and 17

Royal Heights Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4, 16 and 18

Strawberry Hill Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Nov. 4, 5, 12, 25, 26

Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, Nov. 16 to 18

Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 3, 4, 5, 17 and 18

Guildford Park Secondary – Exposure Nov. 13

Cloverdale Catholic School – Exposures Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 18 and 19

Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8-11, Sept. 21-22, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 19, Nov. 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16 to 20

Latimer Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10, Nov. 18 and 19

Hillcrest Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16, 17, 18

Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9,10, 12, 18 and 19 and 23

Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 16, Nov. 9, 17 to 20 and 23

Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17

Earl Marriott Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 17, 18, 21 and 23, Nov. 2 to 5, 12, 16 and 17

Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 5, 9, 14, 26, Nov. 3 to 5, 9 and 16

Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30, Nov. 16 to 19

Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 21, 24, 25, 29, Oct. 1, 2, Nov. 9, 13

Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 16

City Central Learning Centre – Exposures on Oct. 6 and Nov. 18

Ellendale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16

St. Matthews Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 to 18

Old Yale Road Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 10, 12 and 13

Betty Huff Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 to 18

Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21, Nov. 9, 10

Sunnyside Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

Guru Angad Dev Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 9, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 16 and 17

St. Michael’s Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 13

Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Coast Meridian Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10

Cloverdale Traditional – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13

Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 9 and 10

Georges Vanier Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 19, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 10, 16 and 17

James Ardiel Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Katzie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9, 10, 12, 13, and 23

Martha Currie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

North Surrey Secondary – Exposures Sept. 14, 24, 25, Oct. 19 to 21, Nov. 2, 10, 12 and 13

Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, 16, 18, 30 and Oct. 1, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17 to 20, 23 to 25

Hyland Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9, Nov. 12 and 13

David Brankin Elementary – Exposure occurred Nov. 2, 3, 9 to 13

Riverdale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 10 and 12

Elgin Park Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 10

Cloverdale Learning Centre – Exposure on Nov. 11 and 12

Bear Creek Elementary – Exposures Nov. 6 and 10, 16 to 18

Cindrich Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2, 19 and 20

Dr. F.D. Sinclair Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 9

Diamond Elementary – Exposure Oct. 15, Nov. 5 & 6

Khalsa Primary – Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4

McLeod Road Traditional School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6

L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 to16 and 24, Oct. 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 12, 16 to 20, 25, 26 and 27

Henry Bose Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9 and 10

Cambridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 2 to 5

Creekside Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3 to 5, 23, 24 and 25

Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 21, 22, Nov. 2 and 3

Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 9, Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 17 to 19

North Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

Pacific Academy (Surrey) – Exposures Nov. 18-20, 23, 24, 25 and 30

Pacific Academy Middle School – Exposure Nov. 9, 14 16 and 19

Pacific Academy Primary School – Exposure on Nov. 16 and 19

Pacific Academy High School – Exposure on Nov. 13

Pacific Academy Intermediate School – Exposure on Nov. 16 and 18

Ocean Cliff Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Sikh Academy (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 19 to 22, 26, 28, Nov. 16 and 17, 24, 25

Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22

North Surrey Learning Centre – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21

École Salish Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16

Coyote Creek – Exposure Oct. 20

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, 19

Serpentine Heights Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20

Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 and 20

Senator Reid Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, Nov. 23

Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures Oct. 14 to 16

École Gabrielle-Roy Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5

Khalsa Elementary – Old Yale Campus – Exposure Oct. 5

Diamond School – Exposures Oct. 1 and 2

Woodland Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 8

District Education Centre – Exposure occurred Sept. 30

Northridge Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Oct. 13

Ray Shepherd Elementary – Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

G.A.D Elementary — Exposure Sept. 23

Khalsa Elementary (Newton) — Exposures Sept. 22 to 25, Oct. 20 to 22, Nov. 5, 6 and 12, 16 to 20

École KB Woodward — Exposures Sept. 24 and 25

Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 and 15. Nov. 24 and 25

Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 15 to 17, Oct. 14-16

Morgan Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8 to 10, Nov. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10

William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 21 to 23

Gobind Sarvar School (Surrey) – Exposures Sept. 17 and 18

Southridge (Surrey) – Exposure occurred Sept. 28 to Oct. 1

3:16 Fraser Health launches a website to track COVID-19 cases in schools Fraser Health launches a website to track COVID-19 cases in schools – Sep 18, 2020

Coquitlam:

Hillcrest Middle – Exposure Nov. 20

Pinetree Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 26, 28, 29, Nov. 19

Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2 to 4, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27

Our Lady of Fatima – Exposure Nov. 18 and 19

Centennial Secondary – Exposures Nov. 13, 16 to 18

École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Oct. 13-20, 21, 22, 23, Nov. 12

Leigh Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 16 andfcoqui 17

École Montgomery Middle – Exposure Nov. 13

Summit Middle – Exposures Nov. 16 to 20

Roy Stibbs Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 9

Hazel Trembath Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

École Mary Hill Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Nestor Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 5, 6, 9 and 10

Minnekhada Middle School – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10

École Porter Street Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13

Harbour View Elementary – Exposure, Oct. 16, 20, Nov. 9 and 10

École Glen Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6-9, Nov. 4 & 6

Central Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2, 3, 4

Terry Fox Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 4, 12 and 13

Suwa’lkh School – Exposure on Nov. 5

École Coquitlam River Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19, 21, 26, 27, 28

École Westwood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28

Cedar Drive Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Gleneagle Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28

Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Oct. 23 and 26

Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 6, 16, 20, 21, 22

Blakeburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21

École Maillard Middle – Exposure Oct. 14, 15 and Oct. 19 to 21

Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 2

Learning Services Dept. – Exposures Oct. 15-16

École Banting Middle School – Oct. 14 and 14

Heritage Woods Secondary – Exposure Oct. 15

Como Lake Middle School – Exposures Sept. 28 to 30

École Riverside Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 18

École Pitt River Middle – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 15, 16

Miller Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Seaview Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 1

Port Moody:

Port Moody Secondary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 12

Port Coquitlam:

Archbishop Carney Secondary – Exposure Nov. 2

École des Pionniers-de-Maillardville – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21

New Westminster:

Glenbrook Middle – Exposure on Nov. 27

École Qayqayt Elementary – Exposures Nov. 18, 19, 20

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30, Nov. 20

Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary – Exposures Sept. 24 and 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 9 to 13

Fraser River Middle School – Exposures Sept. 15-17, Oct. 7-8, Nov. 6

Richard McBride Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10

New Westminster Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 15 to 17 and Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 26, 27, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 19, 20 and 23

Al-Hidayah School – Exposure on Nov. 9

École Glenbrook Middle School – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16

Queensborough Middle School – Exposures Sept. 21 and 22

Langley:

Peter Ewert Middle – Exposures Nov. 26, 27

Parkside Centennial Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19

Langley Christian – Exposures Nov. 17 to 19

R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, Nov. 20

D.W. Poppy Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27, 28, Nov. 12, 16, 18 to 20 and 24

Coghlan Fundamental Elementary – Exposures Nov. 18 and 19

Peterson Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16

Richard Bulpitt Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 16

Yorkson Creek Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 12, 25, 26 and 27

Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Aldergrove Secondary – Exposures Nov. 13 and 16

R.E. Mountain Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4, 9 to 13, 19, 20, 24, 25 and 26

Simonds Elementary – Exposure Nov. 17

Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Willoughby Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5-6, 10 and 11

H.D. Stafford Middle – Exposure Oct. 9, Nov. 6, 9 and 10

Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2 and 3

Langley online and distributed learning – Nov. 2

Langley Fundamental Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22 and 26

Global Montessori – Exposures Oct. 19 to 23, 27 to 30

Belmont Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15, Nov. 16 to 20

Langley Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Dorothea Peacock Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9

Brookswood Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, Nov. 10, 12 and 13

Douglas Park Community – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9

Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

Chilliwack:

Sardis Elementary – Exposure Nov. 20, 24 and 25

Rosedale Traditional – Exposures Oct. 27, 28, Nov. 23, 24

Chilliwack Secondary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24, Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 3 to 5, 12, 13, 17, 24, 25 and 26

Mount Slesse Middle – Exposures Nov. 23, 24

Unity Christian – Exposure occurred on Oct. 29, Nov. 20

A.D. Rundle Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 13

G.W. Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 16 to 18

Little Mountain Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 19 and 20

Unsworth Elementary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, exposures Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Timothy Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-6

La Verendrye – Exposure occurred on Oct. 22, 27 and 28

Chilliwack Middle – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1

Sardis Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Vedder Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4

Vedder Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Tyson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19

Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposure Oct. 16

Burnaby:

Outlook Secondary Program – Exposure on Nov. 26

Byrne Creek Community – Exposures Nov. 18, 20

Sperling Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 24

Aubrey Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13

École Marlborough Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 23

Brentwood Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Parkcrest Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Moscrop Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 3, 4, 12 and 13

Maywood Community School – Exposure Nov. 10

Burnaby North Secondary – Exposures Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 10, 12, 13 and 20

Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 22, Nov. 9 and 10

Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Morley Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6

Gilpin Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

St. Thomas More Collegiate – Exposures Oct. 29, Nov. 2

Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Sept. 28, Oct. 27, 28,

Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Byrne Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26

Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20

Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14

Cameron Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13-15

Westridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9

Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Sept. 28

École Alpha Secondary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, and Oct. 13, 14, 20

Rosser Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5

St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure occurred September 25, 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 1

Maple Ridge:

Albion Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6, 17 to 19

Fairview Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19

Samuel Robertson Technical – Exposure on Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 6 and 17

Thomas Haney Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26 and Nov. 17

Yennadon Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 21 and Nov. 16

Maple Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 13, 16 to 18

Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26

Meadowridge – Exposures Oct. 29 to 30

Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 21

Garibaldi Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27

Maple Ridge Secondary (Outreach alternate program) Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Alouette Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Abbotsford:

Cornerstone Christian – Exposures Nov. 18-25

Abbotsford Christian Elementary – Exposure Nov. 24

Abbotsford Christian Middle – Exposure Nov. 25

Abbotsford Christian Secondary – Exposure Nov. 19, 20, 24, 25, 26

Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15-16, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 18

Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 7 and Oct. 13-16, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 17, 23

Abbotsford Traditional Senior – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 20

Abbotsford Christian School – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 18 to 20 and 23

Abbotsford Dasmesh Punjabi – Exposures Oct. 20 to 22, Nov. 17 to 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27

WJ Mount Secondary – Exposure Nov. 10, 17 to 19 and 26

St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary – Oct. 27-29, Nov. 9, 10 and 16

Chief Dan George Middle – Exposure Nov. 12

Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 14, Nov. 6 and 9

ASIA North Poplar – Exposure Nov. 12

Clayburn Middle – Exposure Nov. 6

Ten-Broeck Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17, Nov. 9

Mennonite Educational Institute – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 18 to 20

Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 26, 27, Nov. 9

Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 29

Howe Middle School – Exposure on Oct. 29

Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts – Exposures Oct. 19-21, 26, 27, 28, 29

Mennonite Educational Independent School – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10

Dr. Roberta Bondar Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9

Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9

Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

Delta:

Ladner Elementary – Exposure Nov. 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26

Hellings Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26

North Delta Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 13, 19, 20, 23 and 27

Burnsview Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 5, 17 to 20, and 23

Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13, 16 to 20, 23 and 24

Cougar Canyon Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Southpointe Academy – Exposure on Nov. 16

Delview Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 6 to 16, 24, 25 and 26

McCloskey Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 10-20

Brooke Elementary – Exposures Nov. 13, 16 to 19

Seaquam Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12, 13, 16, 20 and 23

South Delta Secondary – Exposure Nov. 9

Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10

Gray Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 5-6

Jarvis Traditional Elementary – Exposures occurred on Oct. 5 and 7, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 9

Sands Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19 to 22, Nov. 5 and 6

Delview Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 29

MB Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5

Heath Traditional Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 2-3

Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 15

Richardson Elementary – Exposures Oct 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9

Mission:

Mission Senior – Exposure on Nov. 26

Mission Central Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Christine Morrison Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Hatzic Middle School – Exposure Oct. 5, 16, Nov. 3, 4, 6

Fraser Cascade:

Hope Secondary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, Exposures on Nov. 11 to 13, 19 and 20

Agassiz Elementary/Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 4 to 6

Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver:

Sir Wilfred Grenfell Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 17 to 20 and 23 to 26

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School – Exposure occurred Oct. 19-22, Nov. 24-26

Thunderbird Elementary – Exposures Nov. 25-26

Walter Moberly Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10, 12, 13, 25, 26

Sir Richard Grenfell Elementary – Exposures Nov. 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26

King David Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 16, 23, 25 and 26

Windermere Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 5, 23 to 26

Prince of Wales Secondary – Exposures Nov. 19, 20

L’École Bilingue – Exposures Nov. 19 and 20

Emily Carr Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 20

Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 19 and 20

J.W. Sexsmith Elementary – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 18 to 20 and 23

David Thompson Secondary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10, 18 to 20

Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 and 9, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 6, 18 to 20

Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposures Sept. 21, Nov. 12 and 13, 16 to 20

Prince of Wales Mini School – Exposures Oct 1, 2, 5, Nov. 19, 20

John Henderson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, Nov. 18 to 20

Lord Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 7, Nov. 17 to 19

Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 2 to 5, 13, 18 and 19

Sir Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 18

King George Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 17 and 18

Captain Cook Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 and 17

Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3, 16 and 17

St. George’s Senior Campus – Exposures Nov. 16 to 18

Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures Nov. 16 and 17

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13 and 16

G.T. Cunningham Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 10

St. Francis of Assisi Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 16 and 17

Templeton Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 13, 16 to 20 and 23

Trafalgar Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 13

John Oliver Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9 and Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, 10 and 13

Magee Secondary – Exposures Nov. 4 to 6, 9 and 10

David Livingstone Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Killarney Secondary – Exposures on Oct. 26 to Nov. 4 and Nov. 12 to 13

Lord Roberts Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10 and 12

St. George’s Junior School – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 13

Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

St. Andrew’s School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

David Oppenheimer Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-5

West Point Grey Academy – Exposures on Nov. 5 and 6

Weir Elementary, located at Champlain Heights Elementary School – Exposures on Nov. 2 and 3

St. John’s School – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28, Nov. 2 and 3, 23 to 26

Vancouver Montessori School – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3

Britannia Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30, Nov. 23

Killarney Secondary – Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

Queen Alexandra Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 30

University Hill Secondary – Oct. 26 to 28

Lord Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Renfrew Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28

John Norquay Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22

Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 19, 20

Vancouver College – Exposures Oct. 7-9, Oct. 20-22

Britannia Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 5, 16, 21, 22

Sir James Douglas Elementary – Exposure Oct. 20

Ideal Mini School – Exposure Oct. 16

Point Grey Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16

École Anne Hébert Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 20, 21, 23

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9

Charles Dickens Elementary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 to Oct. 9

St. Andrew’s Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29

Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 19 to 28

Tyee Elementary – Exposures Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5, 7, 8, 9

Champlain Heights Elementary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24

Aries Program – Exposures Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24, 28

Cedar Walk Program – Exposures Sept. 14, 15, 17 and 21

Gladstone Secondary – Exposure dates Sept. 16 to 18 and Sept. 21 to 22, Nov. 18 to 20

Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.

Xpey’ Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15 and 21

Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Sept. 22 to 24

West Vancouver:

École Cedardale – Exposures on Nov. 18 to 20, 23 and 24

Sentinel Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 to 18 & 21, Nov. 16

Collingwood School (Morven Campus) – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, Nov. 16, 23 to 25

Irwin Park Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

École Pauline Johnson – Exposures Oct. 14 to 15

Mulgrave School – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9

Ridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 2, 5 and 9

Hollyburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 2

Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Sept. 23 and 24

Caulfeild Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 16 to 18, 21 and 23

Collingwood School (Wentworth Campus)- Exposures occurred on Sept. 30, October 1, 2, 6, 7, 23 and 24, Nov. 23 and 24

École Ann-Hébert Elementary – Exposures on Oct. 15, 16 and 20, 21 and 23

North Vancouver:

École Windsor – Exposures Nov. 23, 25, 26, 27

École Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 20, Nov. 16, 26, 27

Carson Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 29-30, Nov. 2 to 6, 18 and 19

Sutherland Secondary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28, Nov. 16

Cove Cliff Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Lynnmour Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 3, 4, 6

Saint Pius X Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2-3

Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28

Holy Trinity Elementary – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22

St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 15

Westview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

Blueridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 9

Seycove Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 5

Sea to Sky:

Don Ross Middle – Exposure Nov. 2, 19

Garibaldi Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 24, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 1, Nov. 16 and 17

Howe Sound Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21 to 25, Nov. 16, 17, and 19

Mamquam Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, 16, 17 and 18

Richmond:

J.N. Burnett Secondary School – Exposure on Nov. 24 to 26

Az-Zahraa Islamic Academy – Exposure Nov. 16, 25, 26

Hugh Boyd Secondary – Exposures Nov. 25-26

Steveston-London Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 24, 25, 26

R.J. Tait Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30, Nov. 18, 19, 23, 24,

Richmond Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 24 to 27

W.D. Ferris Elementary – Exposure Nov. 20

R.C. Palmer Secondary – Exposure Oct. 22, Nov. 17, 18 and 20

Howard DeBeck Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 19

R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff, but no further details given. Exposures on Nov. 12 to 13, Nov. 16 to 18

BC Muslim School – Exposure dates Sept. 11 to 18, Nov. 9, Nov. 12 to 13, 16 to 17

Mitchell Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12 and 13

Garden City Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Matthew McNair Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12 and 16, 19 and 24 to 27

Hugh McRoberts Secondary — Exposures Nov. 9 and 10 and Nov. 12 and 13

Hamilton Elementary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 16

R. MacNeill Secondary – Exposure on Nov.12

William Cook Elementary — Exposures Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12

R.C. Talmey Elementary — Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

James Thomson Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6

Kingswood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 6, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, Nov. 10

H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 to 6

William Bridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 2

Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30

Walter Lee Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21

Pythagoras Academy – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

L’École des Navigateurs – Exposure date Sept. 14

Pemberton:

Signal Hill Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21

Bella Coola:

Acwsalcta School – Exposures on Nov. 24 to 26

Interior Health

Kamloops:

Westsyde Secondary School – Exposure Nov. 24 to 27

NorKam Secondary School – Exposure Nov. 6

Kelowna:

Kelowna Secondary School – Exposure Oct. 19 to 21, Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 2 to 6, Nov. 9, 10, 12, 16 to 20

Okanagan Mission Secondary School – Exposure Oct. 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 12

Rutland Senior Secondary School – Exposure Nov. 16 to 19, 23, 24, 27

Central Okanagan School – Exposure Nov. 17, 18, 19

Heritage Christian School – Exposure Nov. 2, 3, 4, 12, 13

Immaculata Regional High School – Exposure Nov. 4, 6, 9, 16 to 19

Kelowna Christian School – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10

Lakeside School – Exposure on Nov. 24 and 25

Canyon Falls Middle School – Exposure Nov. 18, 19

Dr. Knox Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2 and 6

KLO Middle School – Exposure Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, Nov. 8, 9, 10, 17 to 19

Rutland Middle School – Exposure Nov. 17 to 20

Springvalley Middle School – Exposure Nov. 12, 13, 16

Anne McClymont Elementary School – Exposures Nov. 26, 27

Casoro Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 12

École de l’Anse-au-sable – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 19, 20

George Pringle Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

North Glenmore Elementary School – Exposure Nov. 6

Quigley Elementary – Exposure Nov. 18 to 20, 23 to 25

Springvalley Elementary School – Exposure Oct. 30

St. Joseph Elementary School – Exposure Oct. 21, 22, Nov. 2, 23

West Kelowna:

Mount Boucherie Secondary School – Exposure Nov. 9, 10

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School – Exposure Nov. 2, 18 to 20

Glenrosa Middle School – Exposure Nov. 2, 3

Mark Jok Elementary School – Exposure Nov. 23

Rose Valley Elementary School – Exposure Oct. 19 to 30

Penticton:

Penticton Secondary School – Exposure Nov. 26. 27

Princess Margaret Secondary School – Exposure Nov. 26, 27

Vernon:

Silver Star Elementary School – Exposure Nov. 23, 24

Clarence Fulton Secondary School – Exposure Oct. 5, 6, 7, 8

Mission Hill Elementary School – Exposure Nov. 9, 10

Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm Secondary School, Sullivan campus – Exposure Nov. 17, 18

Summerland:

Giant’s Head Elementary – Exposure Nov. 23, 24, 25, 26

Revelstoke:

École de Glacier Elementary – Exposure Nov. 23

Rossland:

Rossland Summit – Exposure Sept. 16

Castlegar:

Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure Sept. 11

Invermere:

J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposures Sept. 14, 15

Kimberley:

Kimberley Independent – Exposure Nov. 10

Cranbrook:

St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School – Exposure Nov. 17 to 19, 23

Williams Lake:

Lake City Secondary School – Exposure Nov. 17 to 19

Island Health

Victoria:

Sir James Douglas – Exposure Nov. 23

The Victoria School for Ideal Education – Exposures Nov. 16-17

Lakeview Christian School – Exposure Nov. 16

Nanaimo:

Randerson Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12

Frank J Ney Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12

John Barsby Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10

Dover Bay Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 5 and 6

Ladysmith:

Ladysmith Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Port Alberni:

Alberni District Secondary – Exposure on September 14, 15, 17, 18, and 22 and Nov. 12, 13, 27

Wood Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19

Eighth Avenue Learning Centre – Exposure on Nov. 24 and 25

AW Neill Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 23 and 24

Maquinna Elementary – Exposures on November 19, 20, 23 to 25

EJ Dunn Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 24

Salt Spring Island

Gulf Islands Secondary – Exposure Nov. 26

Campbell River:

Carihi Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 28

Qualicum Beach:

Kwalicum Secondary – Exposures occurred on Nov. 18 and 19

Northern Health

Charlie Lake:

Charlie Lake Elementary – Exposures Nov. 16-26

Burns Lake:

William Konkin Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16, 23 and 24

Fort St. John:

North Peace Secondary – Exposures Nov. 10, 12, 13, 16, 19, 24, 25, 26

Energetic Learning Campus – Exposures Nov. 16-20

Bert Bowes Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 16, 18 to 20

Chetwynd:

Chetwynd Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 13

Hudson’s Hope:

Hudson’s Hope Elementary & Junior Secondary – Exposures Oct. 26 to Nov. 4

Prince Rupert:

Roosevelt Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 21 to 22

Prince George:

Sacred Heart Elementary – Exposures Nov. 25, 26, 27

Beaverly Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 23 and 24

Foothills Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 23

Peden Hill Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 17 to 20

Ecole College Heights School – Exposures on November 19, 20 to 24

Van Bien Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Ron Brent Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Immaculate Conception – Exposures Oct. 21 to 23

Prince George Secondary – Exposure Oct. 2, Nov. 18

Fort Nelson:

Fort Nelson Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16

Quesnel:

Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11 and Sept. 15 to 18

Nechako Lakes:

David Hoy Elementary – Exposures Sept 17 and 18, Nov. 25 and 26

Fort St. James Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 19 to 26

Fort St. James:

Nak’azdli Whut’en – Exposures Sept. 16-18, Nov. 22-25

Fort St. James Secondary – Exposures Nov. 19-26

Dawson Creek:

Dawson Creek Secondary (South Peace campus) – exposures Sept. 23-25, Nov. 16-18

Notre Dame School – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

École Frank Ross Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.

