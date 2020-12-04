Coronavirus: Nenshi warns more pandemic restrictions likely for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said on Friday that Calgarians should get ready for more COVID-19 restrictions to be implemented in the near future.

“There’s no way these restrictions are getting lifted and they will almost certainly become more restrictive — and frankly that should happen right away,” Nenshi said in an interview with The Morning News on Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshasw announced another record-breaking day for new COVID-19 cases alongside 14 new deaths.

“We don’t have time to wait,” the mayor said. Tweet This

“We need to ensure that we’re keeping people safe because the moment this spirals out of control, the moment we run out of hospital beds, we won’t be able to control it anymore.”

Premier Jason Kenney was also warning Albertans of the risk of more restrictions if case numbers don’t go down in a Q&A on Facebook live on Thursday.

“God forbid we may have to go to additional restrictions. If we don’t get a handle on the spike in cases.” Tweet This

Kenny addressed Albertans who may think public health restrictions have gone too far. He suggested they comply, if not for themselves, then for the people around them.

“Just err on the side of caution and responsibility and care for your neighbours. Is that so wrong?” Tweet This

In Friday’s interview, Nenshi said that this is the worst time of year for more restrictions, but the primary concern is keeping residents safe and healthy. He encouraged Calgarians to support local businesses while shopping this holiday season and to opt. for curbside pickup or delivery when possible.

“Because I do believe… things will get worse before they get better.” Tweet This

Alberta was placed under additional restrictions that were announced on Nov. 24. Those restrictions include no in-person socializing in the home with those who do not live there, high school students have been shifted back to at-home learning as of Monday, and Albertans can only eat with their household at restaurants, while most retail stores in enhanced areas like Calgary and Edmonton are limited to 25 per cent capacity.