Coronavirus: In November 2020, Burnaby RCMP shut down a rave and multiple parties

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP officers were kept busy in November, responding to a number of events that were violating COVID-19 public health orders.

The detachment said it will be releasing monthly updates on any actions taken under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA).

Starting Nov. 1, officers were called to a rave where approximately 40 people were gathered without physical distancing, while not wearing masks and drinking alcohol. The organizer was given a ticket.

On Nov. 15, officers attended two events. The first was a party at a home where four people live. However, they had 30 people over for a party and the organizers were given a ticket, police said. Attendees were not wearing masks and they were not physical distancing, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

That same night, RCMP and bylaw officers were called to a large party at an apartment where 58 people were gathered. The organizer was given a ticket.

1:23 Man in video showing confrontation at Vancouver Island Starbucks fined twice for not wearing a mask Man in video showing confrontation at Vancouver Island Starbucks fined twice for not wearing a mask

On Nov. 21, police received a noise complaint around 2 a.m. When officers arrived at the apartment, they were met with some aggression from the attendees, RCMP said. The resident of the home was given a ticket.

On the following evening, police say they ticketed another homeowner hosting a party. This person had already received a ticket in September for hosting another party that violated the CRMA, police said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In total, RCMP said officers responded to a total of 46 complaints during the month and issued five tickets. This does not include restaurant, lounge and business checks.

Advertisement