Guelph reports single-day record with 30 new COVID-19 cases, 6 in hospital

Guelph reported 30 new cases COVID-19 on Friday, setting a single-day record for the city and bringing its total to 670 cases during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by 23 from the previous day to 78.

Six people are now being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is a marked increase from the single case in the hospital that was reported just two days ago.

Resolved cases only increased by seven on Friday bringing that total to 581.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 149 new cases and 115 people have recovered. It’s a considerable increase in cases given that the city added 115 new cases in the entire month of October.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day on Friday, raising its total case count to 363 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by six from the previous day to 26, which includes one person being treated in hospital.

Another 14 people have recovered from the disease in the last day, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 332. Its death toll of five has not changed this week.

The county appears to be starting December off on a positive note after a dreadful November when 229 cases were confirmed, three of which were fatal.

Outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington County

All COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph are now over, while three in Wellington County continue.

An outbreak at Stone Lodge Retirement Home was declared over on Thursday after one resident and two staff members tested positive.

Carressant Care in Harriston declared an outbreak on Wednesday after a staff member contracted the disease.

An outbreak declared on Nov. 28 at Wellington Terrace in Fergus continues where one staff member tested positive.

No other cases have been connected to an outbreak that was declared on Nov. 27 at Minto-Clifford Public School where one student and two staff members tested positive.

There are six other cases connected to five schools in the city and county, but outbreaks have not been declared and schools with cases have not been closed.

