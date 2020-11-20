Menu

Health

Guelph reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 44

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 3:19 pm
Click to play video 'New COVID-19 modelling numbers should be a wake-up call for Canadians: expert' New COVID-19 modelling numbers should be a wake-up call for Canadians: expert
WATCH: Infection control epidemiologist Dr. Colin Furness joins The Morning Show gives the latest COVID-19 updates from Canada.

Guelph reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the city’s total to 521 cases during the pandemic.

Active cases have risen by three from the previous day to 44, but no one is being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Wellington County adds 19 new COVID-19 cases as spike continues

Of the active cases, 18 were transmitted by close contact, seven were community transmission, another seven are outbreak-related and 12 are still being investigated.

Two more people have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases have risen to 466 in Guelph.

In one month, the city has added 146 new cases and 127 people have recovered.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New projection says Canada could see 20,000 daily cases by end of December' Coronavirus: New projection says Canada could see 20,000 daily cases by end of December
Coronavirus: New projection says Canada could see 20,000 daily cases by end of December

Another COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Thursday at the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road after a resident in the Eramosa Unit tested positive for the virus.

This now leaves the facility with two active COVID-19 outbreaks with two staff members in the Mapleton Unit contracting COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario hits ‘critical’ 150 COVID-19 patients in ICU, may result in cancelled surgeries

Another outbreak in the Williamsburg Unit at Riverside Glen was declared over on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An outbreak at Stone Lodge Retirement Home that was declared on Wednesday continues where a staff member has tested positive.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says a normal Christmas is “quite frankly right out of the question”' Coronavirus: Trudeau says a normal Christmas is “quite frankly right out of the question”
Coronavirus: Trudeau says a normal Christmas is “quite frankly right out of the question”

Some good news for Guelph schools as seven cases across three schools have all been resolved, leaving King George Public School with one active case.

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

Read more: Canada’s coronavirus trajectory dire as surging cases impair hospitals

Ontario reported 1,418 new cases of coronavirus on Friday — as the province surpasses 100,000 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic — bringing the provincial total to 100,790.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,451 as eight more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 518 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 142 patients in an intensive care unit, but another 1,415 cases have been resolved in the last day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

