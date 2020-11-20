Guelph reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 44

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the city’s total to 521 cases during the pandemic.

Active cases have risen by three from the previous day to 44, but no one is being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 18 were transmitted by close contact, seven were community transmission, another seven are outbreak-related and 12 are still being investigated.

Two more people have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases have risen to 466 in Guelph.

In one month, the city has added 146 new cases and 127 people have recovered.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Another COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Thursday at the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road after a resident in the Eramosa Unit tested positive for the virus.

This now leaves the facility with two active COVID-19 outbreaks with two staff members in the Mapleton Unit contracting COVID-19.

Another outbreak in the Williamsburg Unit at Riverside Glen was declared over on Thursday.

An outbreak at Stone Lodge Retirement Home that was declared on Wednesday continues where a staff member has tested positive.

Some good news for Guelph schools as seven cases across three schools have all been resolved, leaving King George Public School with one active case.

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

Ontario reported 1,418 new cases of coronavirus on Friday — as the province surpasses 100,000 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic — bringing the provincial total to 100,790.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,451 as eight more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 518 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 142 patients in an intensive care unit, but another 1,415 cases have been resolved in the last day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

