Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Packages of contraband totalling $228,000 seized at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 10:07 am
Contraband was seized at Warkworth Institution.
Contraband was seized at Warkworth Institution. File

Several packages of contraband have been seized over the last three weeks at Warkworth Institution, federal officials announced Friday.

According to Correctional Service Canada, several packages of contraband were seized on the perimeter of the medium-security facility in Warkworth, about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The packages — with an estimated value of $228,000 — contained tobacco, drugs, cellphones, SIM and SD cards and phone chargers, officials say.

Read more: Package containing contraband tobacco, marijuana, shatter seized at Warkworth Institution

The packages were seized using a number of tools including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors, the CSC said.

Trending Stories

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to security. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Protesters call for release of Saskatoon jail inmates amid sweeping COVID-19 outbreak' Protesters call for release of Saskatoon jail inmates amid sweeping COVID-19 outbreak
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PrisonCorrectional Service CanadaInmatesContrabandWarkworthWarkworth Institutionfederal prisonWarkworth Institution contrabandwarkworth contraband
Flyers
More weekly flyers