Packages of contraband totalling $228,000 seized at Warkworth Institution

Several packages of contraband have been seized over the last three weeks at Warkworth Institution, federal officials announced Friday.

According to Correctional Service Canada, several packages of contraband were seized on the perimeter of the medium-security facility in Warkworth, about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The packages — with an estimated value of $228,000 — contained tobacco, drugs, cellphones, SIM and SD cards and phone chargers, officials say.

The packages were seized using a number of tools including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors, the CSC said.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to security. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

