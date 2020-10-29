Package containing contraband tobacco, marijuana, shatter seized at Warkworth Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Federal corrections officials say more than $137,000 of contraband items were seized from Warkworth Institution last week.

Correctional Service Canada said that on Oct. 23, staff seized a package containing contraband on the perimeter of the medium-sized federal prison located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Inside the package were tobacco and rolling papers, marijuana, shatter, a lighter and a USB adaptor, officials said.

The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $137,695.

A complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions was implemented in 2008.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to security. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.