LPS officer’s assault charge dropped; Lethbridge police officials respond

Lethbridge police officials are responding to the news that Const. David Easter is no longer facing criminal charges.

Easter had initially been charged with one count of assault for an altercation that occurred with a male prisoner in a cell in the LPS short-term holding facility in February.

On Wednesday, the Crown dropped the charge after it was deemed that the constable’s actions did not warrant a criminal charge of any kind.

Lethbridge Police Association president Jay McMillan said Thursday it’s the outcome they were hoping for.

“We were confident that once all the facts were established and reviewed appropriately, that constable Easter’s innocence would be established,” McMillan said. “And we’re happy that that’s what resulted.”

Story continues below advertisement

He also expressed concern with former chief Rob Davis’ decision to suspend Easter without pay, and the police commission’s decision to forego due process to uphold that decision.

Read more: Lethbridge selected as only Canadian police service in new accountability training program

“It’s not to say there’s not a place and time for suspending officers without pay,” McMillan explained. “But the threshold for arriving at that conclusion seems to be a little bit different than it was in this case. We were a little surprised by the decision initially… More so surprised and disappointed I think at the process that followed that.”

A statement from LPS on Thursday said police do not make recommendations that charges be laid in such cases, they only provide the findings of their investigation for the Crown’s consideration. It added the decision was also the Crown’s this week to withdraw the charge against Easter.

McMillan said he welcomes further examination into the issue, to provide clarity on areas where policing could improve, and to maintain the Lethbridge community’s confidence and trust in the service.

Easter remains relieved of duty, now with pay, pending an internal review of the initial incident under the Police Act.

Advertisement