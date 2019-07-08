Lethbridge police chief Rob Davis announces resignation

Lethbridge police chief Rob Davis has tendered his resignation effective Sept. 30, 2019.

Davis, who assumed command of the Lethbridge Police Service in January 2015, notified Lethbridge City Council and the Lethbridge Police Commission of his intentions on Monday.

“I want to thank the Lethbridge Police Commission and the City of Lethbridge for giving me the opportunity to lead the service through some very significant changes that are going to have an impact on policing, not only in the city, but throughout Alberta,” Davis said in a news release on Monday.

Davis, who is from Ontario, will be pursuing a new position as chief of police in Brantford, Ont.

During his time in Lethbridge, Davis found himself at the forefront of the opioid crisis, and oversaw the implementation of the city’s new downtown Watch Program, as well as the soon-to-be-implemented Community Peace Officer Program.

“Chief Davis was given the extremely important task of leading our police service and he rose to the challenge each and every day,” Lethbridge mayor Chris Spearman said in a news release on Monday.

“He was an innovative chief who responded to the needs of city council and the community.”

The Lethbridge Police Commission said Monday it will begin the process replacing the outgoing chief.

“Chief Davis was hired to be a catalyst for change and he certainly demonstrated that throughout his service,” Lethbridge Police Comission chair Peter Deys said in a news release.

“The commission is grateful for what he has accomplished. We are sorry to see him leave, but recognize this is a unique opportunity for him and his family to return home.”