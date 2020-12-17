Global BC holiday programming 2020

Send this page to someone via email

With the holidays just around the corner, we are excited to bring you some of our festive specials and encore presentations airing on Global BC & BC1, Dec. 25 to Jan. 3, 2021.

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

SQUIRE’S STORIES

Watch as Squire Barnes reports over the past year — from an up-and-coming singer from Nanaimo to the history of Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom!

Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. & 10 p.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. (on BC1)

IN CONVERSATION WITH PRIME MINISTER

Global News sits down with a year-end interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 26 at 2:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

IN CONVERSATION WITH B.C. PREMIER

Global News sits down with a year-end interview with BC Premier John Horgan.

Dec. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. (on BC1)

LIVING IN COLOUR

Global News anchor Farah Nasser hosts this series that explores a person of colour in Canada.

Dec. 25 at 11:30 p.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 26 at 11:30 p.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 11:30 p.m. (on BC1)

B.C. YEAR IN REVIEW

Global News takes a look back of BC’s top news stories in 2020.

Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at Midnight (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 11:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 9:30 p.m. (on BC1)

FOCUS BC IN REVIEW

Focus BC‘s top stories of the year.

Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 2 at 11:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 3 at 11:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. (on BC1)

ENCORE PRESENTATIONS

2019 VANCOUVER SANTA CLAUS PARADE

Re-watch one of “Vancouver’s holiday traditions” of the 2019 Vancouver Santa Claus Parade.

Dec. 25 at 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 25 at 4 p.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 26 at 3 a.n. (on BC1)

GLOBAL BC 60 YEARS THROUGHOUT THE DECADES

We relook at the top stories of the past 60 years that shaped our television station.

Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 26 at 5:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m. (on BC1)

Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 3:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 4 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 4:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 4 at 4 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 4 at 4:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 5:30 a.m. (on Global BC & BC1)

2020 GLOBAL NEWS & 980 CKNW LEADERSHIP SERIES

The Leadership Series is an in-depth interview with BC’s top leaders including BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, TiE Angles Vancouver Founder Maninder Dhaliwal, Former BC NDP MLA and Finance Minister Carole James and CEO & Founder of The Indigenomics Institute Carol Anne Hilton.

Dec. 25 at 5 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 25 at 5:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. and 10 p.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 1 at 2:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 2 at 1 a.m. (on BC1)

Jan. 2 at 1:30 a.m. (on BC1)

Please note that some of these programs may be preempted due to breaking news.

Some of the air times might change. Refer to your local guide for details.