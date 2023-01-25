Global News launches politics channel on Telegram

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has launched an official Telegram channel, where you can find the latest political news in Canada.

This is part of our strategy to reach our audiences where they are.

And with over 700 million monthly active users, Telegram is a natural place for Global News readers to find our content.

What is Telegram?

For those unfamiliar with the app, Telegram is a free messaging platform that boasts “speed and security” as part of its main features.

Because it is cloud-based, you can use Telegram across platforms (from your smartphone, tablet, or computer).

Some level of encryption is used for messages sent on the platform.

And there is also the added security if you use the “Secret Chat” function, which uses end-to-end encryption.

According to Telegram, these chats “leave no trace on our servers, support self-destructing messages and don’t allow forwarding. On top of this, secret chats are not part of the Telegram cloud and can only be accessed on their devices of origin.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: According to Telegram, these chats "leave no trace on our servers, support self-destructing messages and don't allow forwarding. On top of this, secret chats are not part of the Telegram cloud and can only be accessed on their devices of origin."

As with many other messaging apps, you can create group chats (for up to 200,000 participants), make voice calls, and video calls within the platform.

Finally, anyone can create a channel for broadcasting messages to an unlimited number of people. And THIS is where you will find Global News’ content.

How do I join?

You can download Telegram from various devices, including:

Telegram Web is also available.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to download and set up Telegram, check out Tom’s Guide here.

You can instantly sign into the desktop and web apps (https://t.co/PMuNhzxNzv) by scanning a QR code from your mobile device via Settings > Devices. All Telegram apps are standalone – so once you log in, you don't need to keep your phone nearby or even turned on. #TelegramTips pic.twitter.com/Oh7VxLrNQS — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) September 12, 2022

Okay I’m on Telegram, where is Global News?

Follow us here!

Anyone can open https://t.co/puX9PkX2HZ links to see profiles, posts or entire public channels in their browser – even if they haven’t signed up for Telegram yet. These previews include buttons to download Telegram for every platform or open https://t.co/K2JFM0wDIh #TelegramTips pic.twitter.com/rGz5LzPoAm — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) March 28, 2022

What can I expect to see?

You can expect to see a short blurb of the the latest national political news soon after they’re published, along with the link if you’d like to read more.

View image in full screen Global News on Telegram. Screenshot

View image in full screen Global News on Telegram. Screenshot

You’ll stay up-to-date with our award-winning reporting, providing context for why the news matters.

As always, you can also find all of our political coverage at globalnews.ca/politics.

