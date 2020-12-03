Waterloo Region asks province, Ottawa for more support in fighting COVID-19 spread

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region is calling on the provincial and federal governments to provide more assistance in dealing with the increased demands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More specifically, medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang has asked for more skilled and contact tracers as well as enforcement personnel, including officers with the Ministry of Labour.

Chair of Waterloo Region Karen Redman said she spoke directly with Premier Doug Ford on Thursday morning to discuss the situation and request more support.

“We appreciate the enhanced enforcement the last couple of weeks but our case rates are growing and we are seeing increased spread in our community, as well as outbreaks especially in workplace settings,” she said.

“We can’t do this alone, and I appreciate the province as a partner.”

Waterloo Region said it is asking for these supports be provided “equitably and proportionate” to the support provided to other regions across the province who are currently in the red or lockdown levels of the provincial framework.

“As we have only been in the control-red level for a little over a week, our request for support is urgent and timely to help us slow the spread,” said Dr. Wang.

“Additional case and contact and enforcement personnel will allow us to be more successful under the current restrictions and ideally slow the spread to avoid a future lockdown.”

Waterloo Public Health reported 71 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 3,822.

There are currently 566 active COVID-19 cases in the area including 30 people in the hospital as a result of the virus. Of those 30, nine people are in intensive care.

There are 23 other active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

— With files from Global News Kevin Nielsen