COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cambridge elementary school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 10:08 am
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo from The Canadian Press.
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo from The Canadian Press. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Clemens Mill Public School in Cambridge, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

It says Waterloo Public Health has connected two positive cases involving students who were in a cohort that was asked to isolate last week after a third student had tested positive.

The school says the outbreak is limited to the cohort that has already been dismissed and that no other classrooms will be dismissed.

At the same time, another student at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus as well. That student was last in school on Nov. 18 so no other students or teachers will be asked to isolate.

The school board said that the case is not connected to others and said that it is important to note it is not a school-wide outbreak.

There have now been 11 outbreaks at schools in Waterloo Region since Labour Day Weekend, including three others which are also active in addition to the one at Clemens Mill Public School.

The others are at Blessed Sacrament and St. Bernadette in Kitchener and William G. Davis in Cambridge.

