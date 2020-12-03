Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
WATCH: BC health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT.

British Columbia’s top health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

The update comes as the province bans all adult group sports activities, indoor or outdoor, amid concern over virus transmission.

Read more: B.C. reports 12 deaths, 834 new cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday, the province again set new records of active cases and patients in hospital.

Trending Stories

It was also the ninth consecutive day of reporting double-digit fatalities.

About 67 per cent of B.C’s 34,728 cases have recovered.

Click to play video 'Revelstoke’s rising COVID case count and the message from the mayor' Revelstoke’s rising COVID case count and the message from the mayor
Revelstoke’s rising COVID case count and the message from the mayor
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirus
