B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update

British Columbia’s top health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

The update comes as the province bans all adult group sports activities, indoor or outdoor, amid concern over virus transmission.

On Wednesday, the province again set new records of active cases and patients in hospital.

It was also the ninth consecutive day of reporting double-digit fatalities.

About 67 per cent of B.C’s 34,728 cases have recovered.

