Calgary police charge man with fraud, theft of $44,500 from tool rental stores

A Calgary man has been charged with defrauding three different tool rental stores on seven different occasions.

Calgary Police Service said the spree began on Oct. 31, when a man entered Rogers Rent-All on 16 Street N.E., and took rental equipment including three generators. The man is believed to have returned to the same location on Nov. 5, Nov. 6 and Nov. 19 for more generators and other equipment.

Police believe the same man rented generators and cut-off machines from United Rentals on Blackfoot Trail S.E. on Nov. 4, and also got large construction equipment from Canwest Concrete Cutting and Coring Inc. on 13 Street S.E. between Nov. 12 and 13.

The stolen property totals approximately $44,500 in value.

Police said the man was driving an distinctive orange 2005 Dodge Ram with black push bar and orange box cover with Alberta license plate VEB40, and used false names and identities of Jeff Cox and Tyler Anderson.

CPS investigators tracked the vehicle to the home in the southwest quadrant of the city, and found a “significant amount” of stolen property, including additional items recovered from Stephenson’s Rental Services near Balzac the RCMP was investigating.

Police charged Michael Christian Jones, 41, with 20 charges, including fraud, possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen goods, identity fraud, use of a forged document and drug-related offences.

Police are asking anyone with additional information regarding these incidents to contact the police non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers.