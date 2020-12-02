Calgary police look for witness, suspects after senior attacked during purse theft

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for two people they say attacked an elderly woman in an intersection, knocking her to the ground and snatching her purse before running away.

Investigators are also trying to track down a woman who reportedly ran after the thieves and managed to get the purse back.

Officers said on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at about 10:30 a.m., the woman, who is in her 70s, was at the intersection of 37 Street and Bow Trail waiting to cross when she was attacked from behind by a man and woman.

Police said the woman was kicked several times and hit on the head, which caused her to fall. Once she was on the ground, the assailants took her purse and ran toward Westbrook Mall.

A woman sitting in her vehicle saw the incident unfold and called 911, before following the pair in her vehicle to the nearby CTrain station.

A second woman reportedly chased the two assailants and eventually got the purse back, but money had been stolen from it. Police said she left the scene before officers arrived and could talk to her, so they’re asking her to come forward to help in their investigation.

The man involved in the attack is believed to be in his 30s, about 5’11” and was wearing a dark red jacket, black hoodie, blue jeans and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

There was no age range given for the woman, but police described her as wearing a grey and blue jacket with white highlights and markings, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

The senior suffered only minor injuries and did not need medical attention, police said.