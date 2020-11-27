Menu

Crime

Calgary man arrested after 10-month child exploitation investigation

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted November 27, 2020 12:28 pm
An undated photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle.
An undated photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle. File/Global News

An investigation by the Calgary Police Service into the sexual exploitation of children has resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Calgary man.

Police launched an investigation in January that alcohol and drugs were being exchanged for sex between a man and a 13-year-old girl. Investigators also found two other teenaged girls involved with the same man, police said.

Read more: Calgary police release sketch of Cliff Bungalow sexual assault suspect

The man was using social media, including Whisper, Yubo and Instagram, to meet the children “for a sexual purpose,” police said in a news release on Friday. CPS allege the man used the nickname “Ray” and had a Snapchat username of “rashidmustafa1.”

Police located and arrested Mohammad Rashid Mustafa on Wednesday, and charged him with a total of 10 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, obtaining sexual services from a minor and “receiving material benefit” from those services.

Read more: No clear direction yet on how to enforce Alberta’s new COVID-19 measures: officials

Mustafa is due to appear in court on Dec. 22.

Police advise anyone who is a victim of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking or think they know someone who is to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

More information about recognizing the signs of child sexual abuse, exploitation and human trafficking can be found at the Calgary & Area Child Advocacy Centre website.

