Calgary man arrested after 10-month child exploitation investigation

An investigation by the Calgary Police Service into the sexual exploitation of children has resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Calgary man.

Police launched an investigation in January that alcohol and drugs were being exchanged for sex between a man and a 13-year-old girl. Investigators also found two other teenaged girls involved with the same man, police said.

The man was using social media, including Whisper, Yubo and Instagram, to meet the children “for a sexual purpose,” police said in a news release on Friday. CPS allege the man used the nickname “Ray” and had a Snapchat username of “rashidmustafa1.”

Police located and arrested Mohammad Rashid Mustafa on Wednesday, and charged him with a total of 10 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, obtaining sexual services from a minor and “receiving material benefit” from those services.

Mustafa is due to appear in court on Dec. 22.

Police advise anyone who is a victim of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking or think they know someone who is to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

More information about recognizing the signs of child sexual abuse, exploitation and human trafficking can be found at the Calgary & Area Child Advocacy Centre website.