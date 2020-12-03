Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 69 COVID-19 cases, death at LTC

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 69 new cases tied to the coronavirus on Thursday and a death at a long-term care home.

The city says the 94th COVID-19-related death was a woman in her early 80s from Grace Villa who died on Dec. 2.

The care home has been in an outbreak since Nov. 25 with 38 residents and 24 staff having been infected with the coronavirus.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 561 as of Dec. 3.

The city has had 611 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

Public health reported a new outbreak at O’Neil’s Farm Equipment in Binbrook. The dealer on Highway 56 says it is closing its operation on Friday and Saturday for “a deep cleaning and sterilization.”

The outbreak involves positive tests among five staff members.

Meanwhile, Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary School declared an outbreak on Wednesday after two staff members testes positive for the coronavirus. No student cohorts have been impacted, according to the city.

There are 23 active outbreaks in the city involving a total of 384 people as of Dec. 3 at:

Eight long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Grace Villa, Idlewyld Manor, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower)

Two retirement homes — First Place Hamilton and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Six workplaces — Golden Auto Service, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Red Hill Orthodontics, 3 for 1 Glasses and Universal Precision Technology

Two schools – Adelaide Hoodless Elementary and Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary School

There are also outbreaks at five other locations including Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., Hatts Off Girls’ Country Home, La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, and CONNECT Communities.

The outbreak at the Rehoboth Christian school — Copetown and was declared over on Dec. 2.

The largest reported outbreaks involve Hamilton Continuing Care who have had 53 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 since starting Nov. 1, St. Joeseph’s Villa with 40 since starting Nov. 20 and Grace Villa which has 62 cases with its outbreak beginning on Nov. 25, according to the city.

The city has seen 3,360 total cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-six people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Halton Region reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

Halton region reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Public health says there are 766 active cases as of Dec. 3, with Milton accounting for 328 and Burlington accounting for 144 cases.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is at 51.9 per day.

Halton has 22 outbreaks including 10 institutional outbreaks at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Wellington Park Care in Burlington and Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown as well as Sunrise in Burlington), and one hospital (acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has two active outbreaks at schools involving four cases at Alfajrul Bassem Academy, a private Islamic elementary and two cases at Iroquois Ridge High School.

The region’s current outbreaks have accounted for 29 coronavirus-related deaths. There has been a total of 66 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton.

There have been 3,848 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the region.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Niagara Region reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

There are 210 active cases with the region’s average number of cases over the last seven days at 16.4 per day.

Niagara has 16 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community.

Read more: Ontario hospitals grapple with capacity issues as coronavirus cases rise

There are seven institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and five long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

The region has had 2,211 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has 85 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday. The region has had 665 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has just one institutional outbreak as of Thursday at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

There are 40 active cases as of Dec. 3.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is 2.57 per day.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Brant County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region now has 531 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 67 active cases as of Dec. 3 with eight people receiving hospital care.

Brant County also has 35 cases tied to three institutional outbreaks at a retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), a long-term care centre (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford), and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak at the surgical inpatient unit in Brantford General hospital was declared over on Thursday after eight days.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.