Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Homes evacuated due to gas leak in West Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 12:43 pm
Click to play video 'Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver' Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver
A gas leak on a major road in West Vancouver is expected to affect traffic for most of Thursday.

Several homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak in West Vancouver Thursday morning.

Fire crews and Fortis BC were called around 2:15 a.m. to Taylor Way and Keith Road.

Construction crews were working in the area and hit a gas line.

The occupants of the four homes evacuated are all safe, West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told Global News, and the residents were removed as a precaution as there could still be some gas leaking from the pipe.

Highway 1 is closed at Taylor Way from Marine Drive to Highway 1 at this time. This will affect the evening commute as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Fortis said customers in the area will be affected as well as the gas will have to be shut off for repairs.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fire rips through North Vancouver townhouse early Friday morning

TransLink said the bus stop on Keith Road will be blocked off Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
west vancouverFortis BCTaylor WayWest Vancouver trafficFortis BC gas leakTaylor Way closedTaylor Way gas leakWest Vancouver Fire Rescue ServicesWest Vancouver gas leak
Flyers
More weekly flyers