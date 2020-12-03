Homes evacuated due to gas leak in West Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Several homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak in West Vancouver Thursday morning.

Fire crews and Fortis BC were called around 2:15 a.m. to Taylor Way and Keith Road.

Construction crews were working in the area and hit a gas line.

The occupants of the four homes evacuated are all safe, West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told Global News, and the residents were removed as a precaution as there could still be some gas leaking from the pipe.

Highway 1 is closed at Taylor Way from Marine Drive to Highway 1 at this time. This will affect the evening commute as well.

⁦@TransLink⁩ 1 bus stop (Keith Rd) on Taylor Way in ⁦@WestVanDistrict⁩ is not available this morning & potentially all day. @FortisBC⁩ continues to work on a gas leak between Marine and Hwy1 on Taylor. Detours in place. ⁦@kaitlynherbst16⁩ ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/swnvi9UG4J — Jennifer Palma (@JenPalmaGlobal) December 3, 2020

Fortis said customers in the area will be affected as well as the gas will have to be shut off for repairs.

TransLink said the bus stop on Keith Road will be blocked off Thursday.