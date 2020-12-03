Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 11:45 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick education minister calls misinformation ‘a virus’ more dangerous than COVID-19' Coronavirus: New Brunswick education minister calls misinformation ‘a virus’ more dangerous than COVID-19
New Brunswick’s Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Dominic Cardy on Tuesday called out misinformation around the number of tickets being handout out for COVID-19 infractions, stating that misinformation is 'a virus that is going to be more dangerous in the long-term' than COVID-19.

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the state of COVID-19 Thursday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will lead the televised update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Global News will stream the update live on our website.

Read more: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

The province reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 119.

The cases were spread throughout the province, with one individual located in the Moncton region, one in the Saint John region, one in the Fredericton region, one in Edmundston and two in the Bathurst region.

The Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton zones remain under the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

Click to play video 'N.B. education minister urging parents to send their kids to school amid active COVID-19 case count' N.B. education minister urging parents to send their kids to school amid active COVID-19 case count
N.B. education minister urging parents to send their kids to school amid active COVID-19 case count

On Tuesday, Russell said a superspreader event in Saint John was identified as the source of 60 positive coronavirus cases in that region.

Trending Stories

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

She said Public Health doesn’t know all the details of the superspreader event, but noted that transmission is easy if people aren’t distancing and are not wearing masks.

N.B. Education Minister Dominic Cardy said at the Tuesday briefing that eight schools in the province have been confirmed to have a positive case of COVID-19.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, potential exposure on flight

He said parents will be notified if their child has been a close contact of a positive case. If they do not hear from Public Health, that means there was no close contact.

Cardy urged parents to continue sending their kids to school, to prevent the mental health impacts of missing school.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, the province has confirmed 514 cases of COVID-19 and seen 388 recoveries from the virus.

 

