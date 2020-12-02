New Brunswick reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, potential exposure on flight

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported six new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 119.

One of the cases is an individual in the Moncton region, one in the Saint John region, one in the Fredericton region, one in Edmundston and two in the Bathurst region.

The province says Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton zones remain under the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

On Tuesday, chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said a superspreader event in Saint John was identified as the source of 60 positive cases in that region.

She said Public Health doesn’t know all the details of the superspreader event, but noted transmission is easy if people aren’t distancing and are not wearing masks.

N.B. Education Minister Dominic Cardy said at the Tuesday briefing that eight schools in the province have been confirmed to have a positive case of COVID-19.

He said parents will be notified if their child has been a close contact of a positive case. If they do not hear from Public Health, that means there was no close contact.

Cardy urged parents to continue sending their kids to school, to prevent the mental health impacts of missing school.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, the province has confirmed 514 cases of COVID-19 and seen 388 recoveries from the virus.

Potential exposure on Air Canada flight

The province said Wednesday that Public Health identified a positive COVID-19 case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 28 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departing at 6:10 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 144 from Calgary to Toronto, departing at 11:15 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton, departing at 8:30 p.m.

Health officials advise individuals who travelled on these flights to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

“Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to arrange getting tested,” read a news release.

