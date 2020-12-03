‘Merry Market’ sets up shop at 100 Kellogg Lane in London

Send this page to someone via email

We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas and a new holiday market wants to help residents get into the gift-giving spirit.

The Merry Market is kicking off Thursday at 100 Kellogg Lane, offering 15 outdoor holiday shopping huts as well as more than two dozen kiosks inside.

Market Manager Angela Rivard tells 980 CFPL the market has been working closely with the health unit to ensure the event is safe.

“We’re making sure we’re checking all the boxes,” she said. “We want to create this amazing experience but keep it safe and within COVID-19 protocols.”

Over 60 retailers will rotate through the market over three weekends.

There’s no charge to get in, but Rivard hopes guests will think of others.

“What we’ve done is a donation theme for every week.” Tweet This

“The first week, we’ve asked people to bring their favourite box of Kellogg cereal for the food bank,” Rivard said. “The second week, it’s a toy for the toy drive or a gift card, and the third week, personal hygiene products for the food bank.”

Food trucks will be on site so visitors can enjoy a bite to eat and check out the lights display, ice sculptures and the 35-foot tall Christmas tree.

The market runs from Thursday to Sunday for the next three weeks.

The first 50 guests to attend each weekend will receive $20 in “Merry money” to spend with the vendors courtesy of 100 Kellogg Lane.