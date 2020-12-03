Menu

Commentary

Scott Thompson: Shouldn’t Canadians know when to expect a COVID-19 vaccine?

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Click to play video 'Questions raised about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Questions raised about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
WATCH: (Dec. 2, 2020) As the United Kingdom gets set to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, the Canadian government is facing calls for more transparency when it comes to its vaccine rollout plan. As Abigail Bimman reports, it comes as Conservative MP Derek Sloan is sponsoring a petition casting doubt on a future vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

As the U.K announces it will be the first country to have a COVID-19 vaccination in the arms of its citizens, Canadians ask when the same will happen here.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still trying desperately to change the direction of the firestorm he created last week when he casually mentioned to Canadians that we would not be receiving our COVID-19 vaccinations with the rest of the world.

The prime minister, who promised transparency, failed to mention such timelines when boasting about the size of his portfolio whenever the vaccination does arrive.

Read more: Canada’s review of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be completed ‘soon,’ health minister says

He and others in the Liberal party then promoted the delay in receiving the vaccine as one of safety. We have to make sure we do our rigorous testing before releasing it to Canadians, they say.



Yes, of course, as we always do.

Click to play video 'UK is first western country to approve COVID-19 vaccine' UK is first western country to approve COVID-19 vaccine

However, approval by Health Canada will no way delay the release or distribution of this vaccination into the arms of Canadians. Most world health authorities are already getting the same research information in stages, as it is released by drug companies, for the very purpose of speeding up the process.

This has been one of the advantages of this global pandemic: a timely process to support research and development has kept most on the same page already.

Read more: Will Canada lag behind on coronavirus vaccines? It’s complicated, experts say

Justin Trudeau is selling Canadians information that is of no real value to their concerns, anxiety or the conversation itself.



The question has never been about timely drug approval, it has always been about procurement.

When are we going to get the vaccine?

How much, what type and from whom, other than the six million doses — enough for three million people — promised January to March?

Shouldn’t we at least have a date?

The rest of the world does.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

