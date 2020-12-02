Edmonton police say 30-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in November death

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Edmonton last month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Darnell Richard Belcourt has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Jonathan Robert Miller.

Police have yet to release how they believe Miller died or what they believe may have motivated the alleged killing.

“The autopsy has been completed but investigators are still awaiting further tests and analysis before a cause of death can be released,” police said.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, paramedics were called to a residence in the area of 103 Avenue and 95 Street. They requested that police officers attend the scene as well.

Police have not said what officers or paramedics found, however, police said at the time that a person was detained in connection with the investigation that same evening.