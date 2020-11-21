Edmonton police investigating suspicious death downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s core at a residence in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. Friday, after EMS had been initially been called to a residence at 103 Avenue and 95 Street.

The victim was a 49-year-old man.

Officials said a suspect has been taken into custody and the Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

Charges are pending and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

