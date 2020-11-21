Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigating suspicious death downtown

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 4:21 pm
A shot of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle taken on Nov. 20, 2020.
A shot of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle taken on Nov. 20, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s core at a residence in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. Friday, after EMS had been initially been called to a residence at 103 Avenue and 95 Street.

The victim was a 49-year-old man.

Officials said a suspect has been taken into custody and the Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

Read more: Street checks down 48%, gun violence on the rise, Edmonton police tell commission

Charges are pending and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers. 

