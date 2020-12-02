Coronavirus: Quebecers take issue of ventilation in classrooms into their own hands

Send this page to someone via email

Marni Rubin is hoping to start a movement.

Her two daughters, ages six and nine, go to Royal Vale School in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough, where she says the windows are often left open to keep the classrooms well-ventilated amid coronavirus concerns.

She thinks that’s not a sustainable solution, and wants the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) to look into purchasing air purifiers instead.

“We’re sending our kids to school and we just want the best for them,” she said. “We want them to feel low anxiety in this situation and being cold while learning is not helping at all.”

Rubin posted about the issue via social media with the hashtag #cleanairEMSB.

It’s picked up steam over the last few days, prompting others to get involved.

“We’re trying to band together to say, ‘do the right thing and help us,'” said Rubin.

“It’s almost like a plea for help.”

The EMSB says it hears the pleas and is looking into the issue, but it’s not something that can happen overnight.

“You don’t just go into Home Depot and buy these and then put them into the rooms,” said Mike Cohen, a spokesperson for the board. “It’s much more complicated than it seems.

“So it’s not something that’s being ignored, it’s being addressed, it’s being looked at, but the timeline has to be done appropriately.”

However, others say the time to act is now.

The Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais foundation is asking the public for donations to purchase air purifiers for classrooms across the province.

“Right now, we raised $40,000 in two days,” said Jasmin Roy, founder and president of the foundation. “People are willing to give some money. For us, it cost $1,000 per classroom.”

Roy said the foundation’s mission is to provide children with a safe environment at school, usually with a focus on issues like bullying. But the organization decided to get involved after seeing a recent unofficial study conducted by a group called COVID-STOP.

The study found that 75 per cent of Montreal classrooms tested showed significant ventilation problems, which could favour the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement to Global News, the education ministry said a group of scientific and technical experts, mandated by the health and social services ministry, is currently working on the impact of ventilation and air quality on the spread of the virus.

“The group will also study the use of air purifiers in schools and the ministry will take a position following the group’s recommendations.”

Roy says it’s taken the province too long to act on the issue.

“As a citizen I’m doing my part, now let’s do yours,” he said. “We need to do it and do it fast, because right now they’re late.”

The EMSB said a board meeting will take place Wednesday night, where the issue will be discussed. Cohen said the board will have more information in the coming days.

