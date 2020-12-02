Fourth person charged in murder of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey

Charges have been laid against another man in connection with the 2019 murder of Andrew Baldwin.
Munroop Hayer has been charged with first-degree murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday.
In January, Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing.
In May, 21-year-old Jasman Basram of Surrey was charged for being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Baldwin, 30, was found unresponsive and with critical injuries when Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10700 block of 124 Street on Remembrance Day of last year.
Three weeks earlier, his brother, 27-year-old Keith Matthew Baldwin, was shot in downtown Chilliwack. He later died in hospital.
— With files from Simon Little
