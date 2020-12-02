Menu

Crime

Fourth person charged in murder of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 2:56 pm
Click to play video 'IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey' IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
From 2019: Surrey RCMP were called to 124 Street and Old Yale Road in Surrey on Monday night. They found a man suffering from critical injuries and the victim later died on the scene. Jennifer Palma has more. – Nov 12, 2019

Charges have been laid against another man in connection with the 2019 murder of Andrew Baldwin.

Munroop Hayer has been charged with first-degree murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday.

In January, Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

In May, 21-year-old Jasman Basram of Surrey was charged for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Read more: Third man charged in 2019 Surrey slaying of Andrew Baldwin

Baldwin, 30, was found unresponsive and with critical injuries when Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10700 block of 124 Street on Remembrance Day of last year.

Three weeks earlier, his brother, 27-year-old Keith Matthew Baldwin, was shot in downtown Chilliwack. He later died in hospital.

— With files from Simon Little

