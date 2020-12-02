Menu

Crime

Police warn Londoners catalytic converter theft on the rise

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 2:24 pm
London Police are reporting a 50 per cent increase in the theft of catalytic converters compared to the time last year.
London Police are reporting a 50 per cent increase in the theft of catalytic converters compared to the time last year. (AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)

London Police are reporting a 50 per cent increase in the theft of catalytic converters compared to the same time last year.

Police say the thefts have been steadily rising over the last few months, with at least 79 catalytic converter thefts reported since Sept. 1, 2020.

The targeted areas are parking lots throughout the city, with the most reported in the downtown core, along Highbury Avenue between Oxford and Brydges streets, and in parking lots in the area of Adelaide Street South and Commissioners Road East.

A catalytic converter is a part of the vehicle’s exhaust system and is needed for the car to run properly.

Read more: OPP assist Six Nations Police in homicide investigation

Catalytic converters contain valuable materials, and thieves often sell the stolen converters to scrap yards for cash. It can cost car owners up to $2,000 to replace.

The catalytic converter is a round canister that connects the piping in the exhaust.

Police say if the converter is missing, people will notice a space in the middle of your exhaust and hear a loud roaring or rumbling sound when the vehicle is turned on.

READ MORE: (June 18, 2020) Edmonton police seize 462 stolen catalytic converters, charge man

Police recommend that residents park in garages, well-lit areas, or close to a building entrance or road whenever possible and install good lighting and functional security cameras at your home.

Police say anyone who notices their converter missing or hears a suspicious noise in parking lots such as the sound of electrical tools being used or who sees someone under a vehicle should immediately call the police.

The Crime Analysis Unit of the London Police Service detected this pattern using analytical software purchased using a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

LondonTheftLondon PoliceLdnontcar theftCatalytic converterCatalytic Converter Theftlondon theft
