OPP assist Six Nations Police in homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Six Nations Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal shooting in the Grand River territory Monday night.

On Monday, Nov. 30, at around 5:18 p.m., Six Nations Police Service, Six Nations Paramedic Services, along with assistance from the OPP and Brantford Police Service Canine Unit, responded to a 9-1-1- emergency call for a report of a shooting at a Cayuga Road address.

After arriving on the scene, police say they found a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead by Six Nations Paramedic Services after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say two male suspects involved in this incident and known to the victim left the scene before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

The deceased has been transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario in Toronto for a post mortem examination.

At this time, the deceased’s identity is not being released pending notification to next of kin.

The OPP are reminding all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

Members of the West Region OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, are assisting Six Nations Police Service with a Homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445 -2811.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message here.

Advertisement