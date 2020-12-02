Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Simcoe Muskoka top doc clarifies COVID-19 expectations for businesses in region

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 3:02 pm
"Key factors contributing to transmission is close contact between individuals in both work and social settings, which then spreads the disease easily to individuals within households," Gardner wrote.
"Key factors contributing to transmission is close contact between individuals in both work and social settings, which then spreads the disease easily to individuals within households," Gardner wrote. File

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, has clarified the COVID-19 guidelines for businesses and organizations across the region in an updated letter.

In his letter Wednesday, Gardner said licensed child care programs, health care providers and entities, regulated personal care service providers, schools, private schools and school boards are exempt from his instructions due to sector-specific legislation, directives and guidelines.

Read more: 38 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,150

“Key factors contributing to transmission is close contact between individuals in both work and social settings, which
then spreads the disease easily to individuals within households,” Gardner wrote.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In particular, since September 2020, SMDHU has observed a substantial increase in workplace transmission, often resulting in outbreaks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gardner said the outbreaks are partly due to workplaces failing to meet Ontario’s health and safety legislation and public health guidelines.

Trending Stories

The updated instructions for businesses and organizations will be effective as of Dec. 5 and will include appointing a COVID-19 compliance officer who’s responsible for a safety plan, allowing remote work where possible and conducting daily screening of employees.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Gardner’s instructions also include ensuring physical distancing when possible, using physical barriers like plexiglass when possible and when physical distancing isn’t possible and wearing face coverings when indoors.

“These measures are intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 where the collective efforts of various sectors,
including workplaces are required to protect our communities,” Gardner said.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary' Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary
Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers