Simcoe Muskoka top doc clarifies COVID-19 expectations for businesses in region

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, has clarified the COVID-19 guidelines for businesses and organizations across the region in an updated letter.

In his letter Wednesday, Gardner said licensed child care programs, health care providers and entities, regulated personal care service providers, schools, private schools and school boards are exempt from his instructions due to sector-specific legislation, directives and guidelines.

“Key factors contributing to transmission is close contact between individuals in both work and social settings, which

then spreads the disease easily to individuals within households,” Gardner wrote.

“In particular, since September 2020, SMDHU has observed a substantial increase in workplace transmission, often resulting in outbreaks.”

Gardner said the outbreaks are partly due to workplaces failing to meet Ontario’s health and safety legislation and public health guidelines.

The updated instructions for businesses and organizations will be effective as of Dec. 5 and will include appointing a COVID-19 compliance officer who’s responsible for a safety plan, allowing remote work where possible and conducting daily screening of employees.

Gardner’s instructions also include ensuring physical distancing when possible, using physical barriers like plexiglass when possible and when physical distancing isn’t possible and wearing face coverings when indoors.

“These measures are intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 where the collective efforts of various sectors,

including workplaces are required to protect our communities,” Gardner said.

