Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

N.S. first responders launch education site on trauma amid year of COVID, violence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
GettyImages

A new website is launching today to assist Nova Scotia first responders coping with trauma, in a year in which a pandemic and a mass shooting have added to the distressing experiences they routinely face.

The site offers resources designed for paramedics, firefighters, police officers and health services workers to help them manage the toll of the trauma they experience at work.

Read more: ‘A pandemic of its own’: How COVID-19 is impacting mental health

It also provides support for their recovery from traumatic psychological injury, including links to online counselling.

The site www.FirstRespondersMentalHealthNS.com is promoted by posters with the faces of first responders superimposed with phrases reflecting thoughts they may be keeping inside.

Trending Stories

They include statements such as “It’s hard to quiet the voices in my head,” and “There’s this heavy feeling.”

Story continues below advertisement

The website, launched by a provincial steering committee, is modelled on a similar site in British Columbia, and it also contains links for family members living with a person with post-traumatic stress disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.

Click to play video 'Mental health advocates say police shouldn’t always be the first to respond to crisis calls' Mental health advocates say police shouldn’t always be the first to respond to crisis calls
Mental health advocates say police shouldn’t always be the first to respond to crisis calls
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19PandemicPTSDViolenceFirst RespondersTraumaFirst Responders Mental HealthFirst responders traumaFirstRespondersMentalHealthNS
Flyers
More weekly flyers