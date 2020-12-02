Wilson’s Landing Fire Department running Santa food drive

Send this page to someone via email

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in the province, the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department said its annual food drive is still going ahead.

The fire department says helping those in need over the holiday season is more than enough of a reason to host the drive.

“Monday night, Dec. 7, (firefighters) will visit the Westside Road communities they serve, collecting donations for the annual Christmas Santa Run food drive,” wrote Regional District of Central Okanagan staff in a release.

Fire trucks will be driving the Westside Road between 5 and 9 p.m. with their emergency lights on as they pick up non-perishable food and cash donations.

All proceeds are being donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank in West Kelowna.

“For everyone’s safety, residents are asked to leave their front exterior lights on and place their food donations outside their door or at the end of their driveway,” wrote RDCO staff.

“Wilson’s Landing fire fighters will be joined by Santa as they travel the streets of neighbourhoods from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove including Lake Okanagan Resort.”

