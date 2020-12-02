Menu

Crime

OPP arrest Hawkesbury man accused of murderous plot

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 9:58 am
Provincial police say they've charged a Hawkesbury, Ont, man who was plotting to kill multiple people.
Provincial police say they've charged a Hawkesbury, Ont, man who was plotting to kill multiple people.

The Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man in Hawkesbury, Ont., for allegedly plotting to kill multiple individuals.

The OPP said Wednesday that police had received a complaint about threatening messages on June 21, which led them to a campground on County Road 19 in East Hawkesbury Township, roughly an hour east of Ottawa.

OPP investigations determined that a person “had been developing a plan to kill individuals.”

An OPP spokesperson told Global News on Wednesday that the plot was a “targeted plan,” with “no potential threat to the general public.”

On Tuesday, OPP arrested 56-year-old Kevin Humphrey of East Hawkesbury Township in connection with the investigation.

The accused is charged with criminal harassment and threatening conduct, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and counselling an indictable offence that has not been committed.

He was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

