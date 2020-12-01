Saskatchewan aims to create text alerts, automated phone system for negative COVID-19 tests

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is looking at incorporating a new tool to help fight a backlog of COVID-19 tests.

The province has put out a request looking for an organization to set up an automatic notification system through automated call or text to pass on negative test results.

According to the request for proposals (RFP), the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) wants to give patients negative results within 24 hours once they are available.

.@eHealthSask and @SaskHealth are looking for a new way to let patients know they've tested negative for #COVID19. The province posted a contract looking for a company to set up an automated system letting people know they're negative. Would be done by automated call/text #skpoli pic.twitter.com/KpeL6JcU2A — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) December 1, 2020

It also said current wait times can be as high as 72 hours after tests are done in some parts of the province.

“While positive test results are conveyed very quickly, within 24-48 hours, we know that people may have to wait longer to receive negative test results,” the SHA said in a statement to Global News.

“The technology solution will automatically notify a patient of their COVID-19 result, providing critical information to the citizens in a timely way, while allowing the limited resources to be used more effectively and focus on other COVID-related pressures.”

The RFP also said it anticipates the vendor who is awarded the contract would be able to implement the system within 90 days.

The province is accepting bids until Dec. 18 and expects to award the contract around Jan. 11.

A University of Saskatchewan microbiologist said as well as freeing up resources to tackle positive COVID-19 cases, it will also ease anxiety for people waiting for results.

“Those people are isolating. Those people might have anxiety. They might be changing their life and sort of changing their plans, just waiting for that negative result,” Dr. Kyle Anderson said.

He added there are several bottlenecks the province has to look in order to provide the quickest health service during this pandemic.

“Our entire system is only as good as wherever the weakest link is, and we’re finding out there are many weak links,” Anderson added.

Global News reached out to one of the unions that represents health care and lab workers.

SEIU-West said it’s unsure whether the system will help, noting healthcare workers could still be needed if negative patients have questions regarding their results.

President Barabara Cape added governments have to make strong investments to ensure as many care workers are available as possible while not being burned out.

