SHA signs 3rd-party COVID-19 testing partnership for travellers, businesses

Travellers and businesses in Saskatchewan will have a third-party option for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it has partnered with Quantum Genetix Canada to provide independent testing starting in December.

The executive director of laboratory services for the health authority said there has been a high demand for coronavirus testing and their priority is focused on testing people with symptoms.

“It’s been challenging to provide timely results for asymptomatic travellers, especially within the tight timelines required by airlines and international destinations,” Lenore Howey said.

“This is why we are so pleased to be working collaboratively with Quantum Genetix Canada. They have the technology to provide PCR COVID-19 testing for anyone requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test before travelling.”

The turnaround to report test results from the time they are received in the laboratory is typically 24 to 48 hours, according to Quantum Genetix.

The tests come at a cost — $150 for a collection kit, according to Quantum Genetix’s website.

The president of Quantum Genetix said they have 15 years of experience delivering PCR testing and are equipped to handle COVID-19 testing.

“We are excited to be able to help travellers and businesses with their COVID-19 testing needs,” Leigh Marquess said.

“We have worked closely with SHA to provide the same standard and quality of testing as they are offering to the people of Saskatchewan.”

Under the agreement, specimens will be collected and tested by Quantum Genetix, with all patient information sent to the SHA.

Any positive tests will be forwarded to the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina for confirmation and verification.

The SHA said all testing performed by Quantum Genetix will be included in the daily provincial case report.

Howey said the partnership provides the SHA laboratory “more capacity to perform symptomatic and other asymptomatic testing.”

“I think what we have discovered during this pandemic is that we are all in this together,” Howey said.

“Forging these kinds of partnerships provides our health-care workers with some greatly needed capacity and improves access and provides more testing options for our patients and families.”

The SHA expects upwards of 350 tests will be performed daily by the end of December.